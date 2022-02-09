Oscars 2022: Rintu Thomas On 'Writing With Fire' Nom; 'response Was Emotionally Charged'

Filmmaker pair Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, who are also husband and wife, have had an incredible journey as their debut feature documentary, Writing With Fire has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 94th Academy Awards. This also makes them the first wholesome Indian production to be ever nominated for the category at the prestigious Oscars Awards.

'Writing With Fire' makers on film's Indian nomination in Oscars 2022

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker Rintu Thomas has talked about the journey of making the documentary. She has also called it 'unbelievable' that the documentary film has made 'history'. She said that the plot of the film centres around Dalit women journalists and it is amazing that it has 'found such a huge resonance'. She called it a 'huge moment for Indian films and cinema'.

Speaking about the story which traced the journey of Meera Devi, Suneeta Prajapati and Shyamkali Devi, who broke traditions by being on the frontlines of the nation's biggest issues, the filmmaker said that they knew that the story has a huge impact and even though it is a very 'specific' story about a news outlet in India, it has got 'themes that speak to experiences and people all around the world.'

Thomas explained to Hindustan Times that when the film opened at Sundance and won the title, it told that the film is 'powerful'. The film has 'travelled to 100 plus festivals and picked up 20 plus awards. She said every time it went to a new place, 'people's response was emotionally charged' and that is the 'joy of non-fiction', when it reaches out across the screen, 'it invites people to a world that is not theirs'. She said 'there is a beautiful connection between the protagonists and the viewers'.

Talking about the Indian nomination in Oscars 2022, Thomas called it an 'impossible task to get a nod because they are just this small Indian film but an Indian crew'. Thus, the only thing they could do was 'make sure the Academy members watched the film as they knew that if they watch the film, it is going to get a response'. Thomas said that their only 'ask was just given them 90 minutes of their time and then they decide for themselves'.

She added that they are 'very excited'. Thomas said that they are 'already talking about what to wear at the Oscars ceremony'. She concluded that they can't wait to be on the Oscars red carpet'.

The documentary follows a group of Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh, who are the founders of Khabar Lahariya, a newspaper that is the first of its kind in the country: one run entirely by women. Earlier, two documentaries set in India have won Oscars for Best Documentary Short- Smile Pinki and Period. End Of Sentence. However, they were both international production and co-productions, respectively.

Before the Oscars 2022 nomination, Writing With Fire has been bagging awards from various countries including the Special Jury Award: Impact for Change and Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival.

(Image: Instagram/@rintuthomas)