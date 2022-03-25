Oscars 2022 To Honour Iconic Film Franchises 'The Godfather', 'James Bond' And 'Bruno'

The organisers of the upcoming Oscars are pulling out all stops to ensure that the event is a grand one. The 94th edition of the Academy Awards already has some of the most-loved or critically acclaimed films, actors, filmmakers and technicians on the nominations, and a bunch of popular names as presenters. The event might have landed in a row over the exclusion of eight categories from the live broadcast and showcasing those awards in a taped segment, but there was a lot more in store at the event.

One of the expected highlights at the event would be the honour given to iconic film franchises like The Godfather and James Bond. The films are completing milestones this year, and the legacy of the popular films would be celebrated at the premier awards night.

Oscars 2022 to celebrate James Bond, The Godfather

The James Bond franchise had kicked off with the late Sean Connery-starrer Dr. No in 1962. Thus, the spy franchise was completing 60 years in 2022.

Marlon Brando-Al Pacino-starrer The Godfather trilogy completed fifty years earlier this month.

These milestones would be a talking point at the Oscars on Sunday as per the prime theme of the event this year, 'Movie lovers unite'.

This was revealed by the producers of the event at a press conference on Thursday, as per a report on AP. “We have some surprises around that. Wink, wink,” Will Packer, who is producing the show, said without revealing details.

Another work that became a talking point was more recent, We Don't Talk About Bruno from the movie Encanto. Though the song did not make it to the Best Original Song category, there is a grand performance lined up for the hit song, which has been topping charts. Latin music stars Luis Fonsi and Becky G would be performing the hit song along with the cast members.

Oscars venue, date, time and most nominated films

The Oscars is scheduled to be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on Sunday. It will start at 8 PM EDT.

The films in contention for the maximum awards was The Power of the Dog with 12 nominations. Dune, Belfast, West Side Story and King Richard were the other most-nominated films of the event.

(With inputs from AP)