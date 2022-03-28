Oscars 2022: Will Smith Dances With His Award At Party After Slapping Chris Rock; Watch

Will Smith has arguably become the most talked-about actor after this year's Academy Awards. Apart from bagging the first oscar of his career, the actor is making headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the global platform after the latter poked a comment on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Soon after the incident, Smith apologised to the Academy and also broke into tears. While the actor is tremendously trending on the internet for his feud with the comedian, he was recently spotted dancing with his trophy at an after-party.

A video of Will Smith enjoying an after-party of Oscars is currently surfacing on the internet. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing to his song Gettin' Jiggy With It while holding his winning trophy in his hands. The actor seemed unbothered by the drama that had happened at the award show as he was grooving to the song.

Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty dancing with his Oscar to ‘Gettin Jiggy With It.’ pic.twitter.com/PvKrRICQEN — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the award ceremony. At the party, the actor danced to his own songs while his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, cheered on him. The King Richard star not only attended the party with his wife but also his children - Willow, Jaden and Trey.

Will Smith-Chris Rock feud at Oscars 2022

During the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, comedian Chris Rock graced the stage of the Dolby Theatre to announce the winner of one of the categories. While interacting with the audience, Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith playing the titular role in GI Jane 2 addressing her baldness, which is due to a condition called alopecia. Soon after Rock's comment, Will Smith lost his cool, marched towards the stage and slapped Rock in the face. A furious Will Smith came back to his seat and asked the comedian to keep his wife's name "out of his f****** mouth".

Moments later, Smith was announced the winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his latest outing King Richard. In his award acceptance speech, the actor broke into tears and apologised to the Academy for his actions. On the other hand, as per Los Angeles Police Department, Chris Rock declined to file any complaint against Smith.

(Image: AP/@RaminSetoodeh/Twitter)