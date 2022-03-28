Oscars 2022: Will Smith-Jada To Kourtney-Travis, Power Couples Who Graced The Red Carpet

Last Updated: 28th March, 2022 18:42 IST

Kourtney Kardashian graced the red carpet at the prestigious award ceremony with her beau Travis Barker. The couple exuded a classy and stylish vibe as they twinned in black attires.

Nominated for Best Actor for 'The Power of the Dog', Benedict Cumberbatch graced the red carpet with his wife Sophie Hunter.

Will Smith, who won his first Oscars for Best Actor for 'King Richard', was accompanied by his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith who wore a stunning green gown.

Nominated for Best Actress for 'Spencer' at Oscars 2022, Kristen Stewart had the support of her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, as the duo sported stylish revamps of black suits.

Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for Best Actress for 'Being the Ricardos' walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban. While Urban sported a classic black suit, Kidman chose a blue gown.

Kirsten Dunst, who wore a ruffled sleeveless gown, was accompanied by her partner Jesse Plemons. Both the actors were up for Best Supporting Actor & Best Supporting Actress for 'The Power of the Dog'.

Denzel Washington with his wife Pauletta Washington gave some serious power couple goals as they wore elegant and stylish attires at the Oscars 2022 awards ceremony.

