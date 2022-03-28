Oscars 2022: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Received THIS Honourable Mention At Ceremony

The 94th Academy awards added several new categories as well as extended the existing ones to give several films a chance to take home the golden trophy. One of the categories was the Fan Favourite award where films with at least one nomination were eligible to compete. Right after the announcement, ardent fans of director Zack Snyder got to work and flooded Twitter by voting for his 2017 film Justice League.

They were met with much disappointment after it was revealed that the four-hour-long extended cut which was released on HBO Max in 2021 was not eligible for the award. However, the Academy awards also debuted another category in its new social media poll namely an Oscars Cheer Moment where the film came out top beating box office blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame and more.

Zack Snyder's Justice League's Oscars 2022

The film featuring a star-studded cast like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gaddot and more won the newly introduced Oscars Cheer Moment 2022 on Sunday. The award recognised the stunning scene where Ezra Miller's The Flash enters the speed force. Zack Snyder's Justice League ended up beating Spider-Man: No Way Home moment where the three Spidermen reunite as well as Avengers: Endgame's scene where all the avengers assemble to fight against Thanos.

The award comes as a huge win to the fans after they relentlessly worked to bring the film to the notice of the Academy via social media. The fans not only worked hard for the Oscars mention but also for their campaign where they demanded the Snyder's Cut be released. One Netizen wrote, ''Zack Snyder’s Justice League wins the #Oscars Cheer Moment. Given the impossible nature of making that film a reality, happy to see Zack and the JL team recognized for their incredible film. The fans love Zack Snyder’s Justice League! #AcademyAwards''

Another fan opined, ''If Zack Snyder’s Justice League was eligible for the Oscars as a movie it would’ve won that too.'' The 94th Academy awards ceremony called for a double celebration for Zack Snyder as his directorial Army Of The Dead won the first-annual Oscars Fan Favorite award.

