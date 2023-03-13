Oscars 2023: An Irish Goodbye Wins Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye shines in the Best Live Action Short film. The movie’s directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White came to the stage to accept the award, along with the movie actors James Martin and Seamus O’Hara. The movie has defeated four others in the category.

Double Celebrations for An Irish Goodbye Star James Martin at Oscars 2023

Creating one of the most memorable moments of the night, An Irish Goodbye directors requested everyone at the event to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the movie’s actor- James Martin. Consequently, the biggest stars in the world came together to celebrate the day for James Martin.

Other Nominations in the Category

The Irish Goodbye has waved victory by defeating four other nominees in the category. The winning movie was competing against Cyrus Neshvad’s The Red Suitcase, Ander Walter and Rebecca Pruzan’s Ivalu, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón’s Le Pupille, Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen’s Night ride.