Oscars 2023 Best Director Nominees: Everything Everywhere All At Once Makers Set To Win?

The Oscars 2023 are scheduled to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles. Many fan-favourite actors, directors, musicians and more have been nominated in several categories. In the Best Director category, Hollywood veteran director Steven Spielberg faces competition with the likes of Todd Field, Martin McDonagh, directorial duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and Ruben Östlund.

In this article, we will discuss the nominees in the Best Director category at length. All the directors nominated in the category have other nominations at the Academy Awards as well. Here are all the nominees for Best Director.

Steven Spielberg, Todd Field and more for Best Director

Steven Spielberg

Veteran director Steven Spielberg has received a total of 22 Oscar nominations in his lengthy career. He received a total of three Oscar nods at the Academy Awards for his autobiographical film, The Fabelmans. Along with Best Director, he earned the Best Picture nod, and also received the nomination for Best Original Screenplay for the first time in his career.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned a total of 11 Oscar nominations for their breakthrough film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan & Stephanie Hsu in key roles, who have also scored Oscar nominations. The directors scored the Best Director accolade at several award ceremonies, including the Hollywood Critics Choice Awards, Houston Film Critics Society, Directors Guild of America Awards and more.

Todd Field

Director Todd Field received three nods from the Academy for Tár, which has also been nominated for Best Film and Best Original Screenplay among others. The film itself has earned a total of six nominations, including a nod to Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett for Best Actress.

Martin McDonagh

The director made strides with The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in key roles. The two were previously together in McDonagh’s In Bruges, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 2008.

Ruben Östlund

Östlund received the Best Director nod for Triangle of Sadness, which is also nominated in the Best Original Screenplay category. With the film, the Swedish filmmaker made his English-language feature film debut.

Who is likely to win?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have collected accolades for their direction of Everything Everywhere All at Once at several award ceremonies. However, Steven Spielberg has earned many nominations for Best Director throughout his career and won twice in the category.

Spielberg scored the Golden Globe Award for Best Director. With Everything Everywhere All at Once having had a winning streak until this point, the scale could tip towards either.