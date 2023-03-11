Oscars 2023 Documentary Short Film Nominees: Will The Elephant Whisperers Win For India?

Kartiki Gonsalves earned an Oscar nomination with her directorial debut, The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary is nominated at the Oscars 2023 in the Best Documentary Short Film category. With four other documentaries in competition, it remains to be seen whether The Elephant Whisperers will take home the Academy Award or not.

The documentary is based on the life of Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple who take care of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. The documentary was filmed in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai National Park, and Kartiki Gonsalves spent five years making the documentary, as per Deadline. Here are all the other documentaries competing with The Elephant Whisperers and waht are their chances to win.



Haulout, Strange at the Gate, and other documentaries nominated in Best Documentary Short Film category

Haulout

The Russian documentary follows a marine biologist trying to observe a once-in-a-year event. However, record high temperatures due to climate change lead to dangerous situations for everyone involved as they observe walruses at the Chukchi Sea’s Cape Heart-Stone beach. Siblings Maxim and Evgenia Arbugaeva have produced and directed the documentary.

Haulout received Special Mention at the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films and International Documentary Film Festival Flahertiana and scored Best Short Documentary win at IDA Documentary Awards.



How Do You Measure a Year?

How Do You Measure a Year? is from director Jay Rosenblatt, and has received an Oscars 2023 nomination. The American documentary details the relationship of Jay with his daughter Ella and how it evolves as every year on her birthday, her father asks her the same questions. The footage used in the documentary is a compilation of home videos made by Jay Rosenblatt. The film has received recognition with three awards, with the highlight being Kraków Film Festival’s Golden Dragon for Best Short Film.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

The Martha Mitchell Effect refers to medical professionals dismissing true accounts from someone as delusions, which paves the way for misdiagnosis of their condition. Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy's documentary focuses on Martha Mitchell, who was kept silent by being gaslit by the administration of former US president, Richard Nixon. Later, Mitchell became a whistleblower as she exposed the Watergate scandal in 1972.

Stranger at the Gate

Stranger at the Gate is a documentary by director Joshua Seftel. It focuses on the Afghan refugee Bibi Bahrami, who encounters a former marine planning a bomb attack on the community’s mosque. However, their hospitality changes his perspective.

The documentary scored Audience Award Documentary Short Film at the Virginia Film Festival, Grand Prize, Documentary at Indy Shorts International Film Festival, and more. It was also nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the Critics Choice Awards.



The Elephant Whisperers faces tough competition from Haulout, Stranger at the Gate

The Kartiki Gonsalves directorial debut has received critical acclaim and recognition across the globe. However, it has not secured any significant wins. Meanwhile, Haulout and Stranger at the Gate have been the top favourites. It depends on the voting committee of the Academy to decide whether The Elephant Whisperers deserves to win or not.