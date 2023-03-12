Oscars 2023: What Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli Are Up To Ahead Of Academy Awards

The RRR team is enjoying their time in Los Angeles. They are all set to appear at the Academy Awards on March 13 (IST), where Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Here is what the RRR team is up to ahead of the Oscars.

Actor Ram Charan hosted a meet and greet event for his fans in Los Angeles. Producer Siva Cherry shared the pictures from the time on his Twitter handle and wrote, “It was a festival for the fans in LA! The meet & greet of Global Star. @AlwaysRamCharan with the fans in Los Angeles couldn't have been any more amazing!”

A day before the Oscars, director SS Rajamouli joined Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela for quiet dinner. Upasana shared the photos on her Twitter handle and wrote, “The night before the Oscars! All set to rock tom. Jai Hind.”

Earlier, RRR actor Jr NTR shared an image with Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser from the pre-Oscars bash.

Ram Charan also posed with Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj at a pre-Oscars bash. The vocalist shared the picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, “A very coolest person I have ever saw! It was pleasure meeting you @AlwaysRamCharan anna #fanboymoment #oscars95.”

A very coolest person I have ever saw! It was pleasure meeting you @AlwaysRamCharan anna❤️ #fanboymoment❤️ #oscars95 pic.twitter.com/loZDnd4JDP — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) March 12, 2023

Rahul also shared a picture from the Oscars venue, giving an update about his rehearsal. Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith and producer SS Karthikeya were also seen in the picture.

The entire RRR team will be present at the Oscars award ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the awards show in 2017 and 2018. The show can be watched live in India on March 13 at 5.30 am on Disney+Hotstar.