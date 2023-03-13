Oscars 2023 Highlights: India Scores 2 Wins; Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan Script History

Plenty of memorable moments transpired throughout the Oscars 2023 ceremony. While India won two out of its three nominations, Everything Everywhere All At Once scored seven wins out of its eleven nominations.

Academy Awards 2023 highlights include Brendan Fraser's moving speech after Best Actor win for The Whale and Deepika Padukone introduced team RRR ahead of Naatu Naatu performance. Here are the main highlights from Oscars 2023.



Donkey on Oscars stage

In a nod to The Banshees of Inisherin, host Jimmy Kimmel brought a donkey on stage. Kimmel referred to it as an “emotional support donkey.” In the film, Colin Farrell’s character Padraic has a pet donkey named Jenny. The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated in nine categories but did not win any award.

Anyone else need a certified emotional support donkey!? 😍 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GPWWGDCzp7 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone's viral introduction of Naatu Naatu

Deepika Padukone graced the stage to introduce Naatu Naatu to the Oscars audience. She pointed out the anti-colonial themes in the film and called the song “a total banger.”

MM Keeravaani's 'musical' speech after accepting Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani won an Oscar for Best Original Song. From the stage, the Naatu Naatu composer said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars.” He then broke out into a song, singing, “There was only one wish on my mind ... RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

Michelle Yeoh inspires hope during Best Actress acceptance speech

Michelle Yeoh scripted history by becoming the first Asian actress to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category. In her inspirational speech, she said, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that ... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/fIDMBH1rEy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert become the third duo ever to win Best Director

Daniel Kwan, along with Daniel Scheinert, became the third directorial duo to win Best Director at the Oscars. Kwan said in the speech, “There is greatness in every single person, it doesn’t matter who they are. If you have a genius that is waiting to erupt, you just need to find the right people to unlock that. Thank you so much everyone who has unlocked my genius. This means so much to us. Thank you to the Academy!”

Daniel Kwan shares how his mother supported his creativity during his childhood.



Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the #Oscar for best director for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” https://t.co/LyK2oRMhJO pic.twitter.com/Sg690vEdTa — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 13, 2023

Elizabeth Banks nearly 'trips' over Cocaine Bear

Actor Elizabeth Banks came to present at the Oscars 2023 alongside 'Cocaine Bear' from Cocaine Bear. She remarked that it was as close as she could get to show up with the bear, which was entirely CGI-based in the film.

omg cocaine bear hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/0ffd2e5Peb — Esqueletos no Armário (@esqueletosgays) March 13, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once wins seven awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscar awards, including Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Jumping for Oscar winning joy! Presenting your Best Original Screenplay winners: the Daniels. #Oscars95



Photo Credit: @landonnordeman pic.twitter.com/VqM4dOmJkw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Brendan Fraser emotional while receiving his first Oscar for Best Actor

Actor Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor accolade at the Academy Awards for his role in The Whale. During the speech, Fraser wept as he spoke about his struggles, and thanked his partner “best first mate” Jeanne Moore.

Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor Oscar for his incredible performance in 'The Whale' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/ofuc00ckv3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel makes the ultimate reference to slapgate

Host Jimmy Kimmel, while winding down the ceremony, moved the board of “number of Oscars telecasts without incident” from zero to one.

Ke Huy Quan reunites with Harrison Ford

As the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once made their way to the stage to accept the Best Picture Oscar, actor Ke Huy Quan reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star Harrison Ford.

Quan hugged Ford and gave him a kiss.