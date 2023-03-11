Oscars 2023: Interesting Facts About The Iconic Golden Statue

It's 'that' time of the year and as we gear up for the 95th Academy Awards, let's brush up on our Oscars trivia. It is no news that the award is considered one of the most prestigious accolades for actors and filmmakers. Everyone related to the field aspires to win the trophy.

However, we bet no one really knows everything about it. It features a man who is holding something in his hands. But what is its significance and history? Here we are listing some interesting facts about the Oscars statuette.

When was the Oscars statuette introduced?

The Oscars came into the picture back in 1929. It was designed by MGM art director Cedric Gibbons. He chose to create it in the form of a knight who was standing on a film's reel while having a sword. Later, it was a sculptor from Los Angeles named George Stanley who made the statue look alive.

The Oscar statuette that is featuring a man standing on a film reel represents five original branches of the Academy, which are the actors, directors, producers, technicians, and writers.

What is the weight and height of the statuette?

The Oscar statuette is one foot tall and weighs almost 4 kilos.

Who is the model for the Oscars statuette?

It is said that a Mexican filmmaker and actor named Emilio Fernandez was Cedric Gibbons' wife's friend. The designer spotted him in Hollywood and reportedly asked the actor to pose naked for a sketch. Fernandez agreed and that's how the statuette was sculpted.

What is the value of the Oscars statuette?

The making cost of an Oscars statuette is around $400. Very few people are aware that filmmaker Steven Spielberg bought Bette Davis's Best Actress Oscar of 1938. He purchased the trophy for $578,000. This started a lot of speculation on the actual value of the Oscars statuette.

However, according to the court's 2015 order, if one has to sell his or her trophy then they need to offer it to the Academy for $1.