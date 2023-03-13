Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Look Decoded; Soorma In His Eyes, Tiger On His Sleeve

RRR star Jr NTR walked the Oscars red carpet clad in a Gaurav Gupta outfit on Monday (March 13). The actor wore a black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery for the special occasion. Ahead of reaching the venue, Jr NTR shared a glimpse of his outfit on his Twitter handle. The traditional bandhgala's fine gold embroidery prompted comparisons to the tiger, India's national animal. It also pays tribute to the iconic intermission scene from RRR. This symbolic clothing is entirely appropriate for The Young Tiger, the nickname given to NTR Jr.

The outfit was paired with Vacheron Constantin watch and Brue & Bareskin leather shoes but the spotlight was stolen by surma in his eyes which gave the whole look a dramatic feel.

Speaking about the custom made fit, designer Gaurav Gupta said, “My idea behind creating this exquisite custom-made design for Mr. NTR Jr has been a combination of multiple elements. It is such a big moment for us to have Indian cinema being represented at probably the world’s largest platform - the Oscars. Thus it was important for me to have the outfit have an element of NTR's persona while also representing being a true global Indian. And it all fits together beautifully with the antique Tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The ‘Tiger’ is an homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to RRR.”

RRR’s track Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the track will be competing with Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.