Oscars 2023: Kaala Bhairava Says He Wishes To Collaborate With Rihanna On Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava were among the first celebrities to have arrived at the Oscars 2023 ceremony. The viral track singers were dressed in traditional attire as they were all set to perform their Oscar-nominated song. In a recent interview at the Oscars ceremony, Kaala Bhairava promised that their performance at the event will be a spectacle for the audience.

He also said that his performance will be a mix of the new and old choreography. While speaking with Variety, the RRR singer Bhairava revealed that he wishes to collaborate with the singer-actress Rihanna, who will also be performing at the Oscars 2023 ceremony. He further said that he wants Rihanna to work with him on another version of Naatu Naatu.

Kaala Bhairava wants to collaborate with Rihanna on another version of "Naatu Naatu." #Oscars https://t.co/i5wEon5M8t pic.twitter.com/Epu5ZTaxdI — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

Talking about his rehearsals for the big performance, Kaala Bhairava said, "That was amazing. Such a wonderful auditorium. I just can't imagine what it will be with a full house, with so many greats and so many people we idolize, sitting there in the audience, watching us do our thing. How cool is that?" He further said, "'I'm very much looking forward to Rihanna. I hope she enjoys our performance."