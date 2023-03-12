Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Meets Ram Charan In LA

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj took to Instagram to share a picture with the RRR actor Ram Charan. He captioned the post “The coolest person I have ever met! It was pleasure meeting you @alwaysramcharan anna❤️ #fanboymoment❤️ #oscars95."

Ahead of the Academy Awards, the RRR team is in Los Angeles. Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Chadrabose and Jr NTR will be walking the red carpet. As Naatu Naatu eyes victory in the Best Original Song category, vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also be attending the event. They will also perform the song live on stage.

Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Shares Picture with Jr NTR

Previously, Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj shared a picture with RRR actor Jr NTR. Rahul posted a picture from Paramount Pictures Studio and captioned it “With one of my most favourite actor and a very down to earth person! Very glad meeting you @jrntr anna 🔥❤️At #oscars 2023 ❤️” Fans and followers of the singer congratulated him on the Oscar nomination for the song and wished the team good luck.

India at Oscars 2023

Other than Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, Indian documentaries have received nominations in 2 other categories. The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has received a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.