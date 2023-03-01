Oscars 2023: Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava To Perform Naatu Naatu From RRR

The entire team of RRR is currently basking in global success. The official Instagram page of the Academy awards announced that singers of the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu, Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava, will be performing the song at the 95th Oscars ceremony. The singers will make their way to the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles to perform the song on March 12.

They captioned the post: "Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95."

Take a look at the post here:

With music by MM Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose, the song is competing against the tunes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Mitski, David Byrne, and Diane Warren to win the award for Best Original song.

More performances at Oscars 2023

Apart from the singers of RRR, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform This is a Life, an Oscar-nominated song Everything Everywhere All At Once. While, Rihanna will sing the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like A Woman. The other performances will be revealed in the next two weeks.

Global success of RRR

The team of RRR recently attended Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. SS Rajamouli's directorial won big at the ceremony, scoring a major win with the Best International Film. Other than that, it also won three other awards including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Score.

Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023. It also bagged two Critics' Choice Awards.