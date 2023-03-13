Oscars 2023: Ram Charan Says 'we Walk As Indians' On To Red Carpet, Later Naatu Naatu Wins

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the Oscars in the Best Original Song category, creating history for India. MM Keeravani, the man who composed the peppy number that depicts the contest of British colonialism, accepted the award and said he felt as if he was on top of the world.

Walking into the august award ceremony on Hollywood's big night, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan spoke about their experience on the red carpet and their reactions to the nomination.

Ram Charan at the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Actor Ram Charan walked the red carpet with his wife, Upasana Kamineni. On being at the Academy Awards and having fans scream his name at the red carpet said “They are so warm, this is incredible”. Ram Charan was asked about his reaction on being a part of a film like RRR which is ‘making waves in the film industry’, the actor responded that “it is everyone’s dream to be in LA which is the Mecca of film industry.”

He added that “It’s not the RRR team, it is whole India who is here. We are walking as Indians and for Indians.” He also took the opportunity to thank the RRR movie director and composer who gave the team the opportunity of being at the Oscars. Talking about how the movie is a ‘genre-bending film’ proving that ‘nothing is impossible’, Ram Charan said that “You cannot define the genre. It’s different emotions coming together. It’s action, it’s brotherhood, it’s thriller, it’s songs and dance and everything.”

Jr NTR talks about South Asian pride at Oscars 2023

JR NTR walked the Oscars red carpet in an Indian all black outfit carrying a gold embroidered tiger on the shoulder. When asked about his look, the actor shared that “It’s not us walking the red carpet, it’s India, so that’s why I am in my Indian attire. Tiger being the national animal of India”.

The actor was asked how he feels that the Naatu Naatu nomination has made the South Asian community beaming with pride, the actor said “I am feeling great, surreal, ecstatic. I have been seeing the red carpet on tv but guess what I just walked the red carpet, I am walking the red carpet”.