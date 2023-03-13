Last Updated:

Oscars 2023 Red-carpet: Cara Delevigne, Ana De Armas, Angela Bassett Decked For Oscars

Oscars 2023 has arrived as have the stars. Austin Butler, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Ariana DeBose among others grace the red carpet.

Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Oscars red carpet
1/10
justjared/Instagram

Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars red-carpet in a structured white Versace dress. DeBose became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Oscar. This year, she attends as a presenter. 

Oscars red carpet
2/10
justjared/Instagram

Eva Longoria stuns in a Zuhair Murad bejeweled number, with a fitted yet asymmetrical build. 

Oscars red carpet
3/10
justjared/instagram

Cara Delevingne wears a regal red Elie Saab gown with a slick back bun. Delevingne too, is a presenter this year. 

Oscars red carpet
4/10
justjared/Instagram

Halle Bailey, the new Little Mermaid in Disney's live action of the same name, chose a baby blue Dolce & Gabbana gown with a tuille skirt.

Oscars red carpet
5/10
justjared/Instagram

Ava DuVernay, executive producer for When They See Us, choses a svelte and starry Louis Vuitton number for her Oscar walk.

Oscars red carpet
6/10
justjared/Instagram

Sandra Oh stands out in this light slightly muted orange Giambattista Valli silhouette complete with signature red lips.

Oscars red carpet
7/10
justjared/instagram

Oscar presenter and Blonde star Ana de Armas chose a fitted and subtle Louis Vuitton number with a short patterned train. 

Oscars red carpet
8/10
justjared/Instagram

Louis Vuitton appears to be a popular choice for the Oscars this year, with Jennifer Connelly too picking a simple fitted evening dress.

Oscars red carpet
9/10
justjared/Instagram

Actress in a Supporting Role nominee Angela Bassett (for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) stuns in this statement bright purple Moschino gown. 

Oscars red carpet
10/10
justjared/Instagram

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira choses a sombre black Jason Wu gown complete with a statement hairdo. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Satish Kaushik death: Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher arrive for funeral

Satish Kaushik death: Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher arrive for funeral
Oscars 2023: 11 memorable moments from the 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: 11 memorable moments from the 95th Academy Awards
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com