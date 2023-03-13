Oscars 2023 Red-carpet: Cara Delevigne, Ana De Armas, Angela Bassett Decked For Oscars

Quick links:
Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars red-carpet in a structured white Versace dress. DeBose became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Oscar. This year, she attends as a presenter.
Cara Delevingne wears a regal red Elie Saab gown with a slick back bun. Delevingne too, is a presenter this year.
Halle Bailey, the new Little Mermaid in Disney's live action of the same name, chose a baby blue Dolce & Gabbana gown with a tuille skirt.
Ava DuVernay, executive producer for When They See Us, choses a svelte and starry Louis Vuitton number for her Oscar walk.
Sandra Oh stands out in this light slightly muted orange Giambattista Valli silhouette complete with signature red lips.
Oscar presenter and Blonde star Ana de Armas chose a fitted and subtle Louis Vuitton number with a short patterned train.
Louis Vuitton appears to be a popular choice for the Oscars this year, with Jennifer Connelly too picking a simple fitted evening dress.
Actress in a Supporting Role nominee Angela Bassett (for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) stuns in this statement bright purple Moschino gown.