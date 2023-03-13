Oscars 2023 Red-carpet: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Team Arrive

Quick links:
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, SS Karthikeya, Sandeep Gunnam, SS Pooja Prasa, Shobhu Yarlagadda, and Arya Reddy pose before entering the Dolby Theatre.
Jr. NTR was one of the first from the team to update his Instagram handle with his look for the big night. He is wearing Gaurav Gupta here, photographed by Leigh Kelly.
Ram Charan arrives in a velvet black bandhgala with his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela who has chosen a simple ivory saree.
Men of the hour, Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj also arrive in Indian attire, aptly representing the nation.
Kaala Bhairava too took to Instagram to post a picture from his big night on the champagne-huged carpet.
Rahul Sipligunj posts an Instagram story as he humbly graces the Oscars 'red-carpet' in a festive grey set.
Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela capture their big night out with a selfie on the prestigious carpet.
Ram Charan and wife Upasana take a selfie from inside the Dolby Theatre, all ready to experience the Oscars.
Ram Charan and wife are all smiles as they pose along SS Karthikeya with his wife, before the program commences.