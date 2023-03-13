Last Updated:

Oscars 2023 Red-carpet: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Team Arrive

Team RRR arrives at the Oscars venue, ready to potentially hear Naatu Naatu win the award in the original song category

RRR at Oscars
upasanakaminenikonidela/Instagram

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, SS Karthikeya, Sandeep Gunnam, SS Pooja Prasa, Shobhu Yarlagadda, and Arya Reddy pose before entering the Dolby Theatre.

RRR at Oscars
jrntr/Instagram

Jr. NTR was one of the first from the team to update his Instagram handle with his look for the big night. He is wearing Gaurav Gupta here, photographed by Leigh Kelly.

RRR at Oscars
upasanakaminenikonidela/Instagram

Ram Charan arrives in a velvet black bandhgala with his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela who has chosen a simple ivory saree.

RRR at Oscars
rrrmovie/Instagram

Men of the hour, Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj also arrive in Indian attire, aptly representing the nation.

RRR at Oscars
kaalabhairava7/Instagram

Kaala Bhairava too took to Instagram to post a picture from his big night on the champagne-huged carpet.

RRR at Oscars
sipligunjrahul/Instagram

Rahul Sipligunj posts an Instagram story as he humbly graces the Oscars 'red-carpet' in a festive grey set.

RRR at Oscars
upasanakaminenikonidela/Instgram

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela capture their big night out with a selfie on the prestigious carpet. 

RRR at Oscars
upasanakaminenikonidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and wife Upasana take a selfie from inside the Dolby Theatre, all ready to experience the Oscars.

RRR at Oscars
upasanakaminenikonidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and wife are all smiles as they pose along SS Karthikeya with his wife, before the program commences.

RRR at Oscars
rrrmovie/Twitter

A picture of Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel, amidst the Naatu Naatu fever which has spread to the big stage tonight with a performance.

