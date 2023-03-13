Oscars 2023: RRR Star Jr NTR Walks The Red Carpet In All-black Indian Attire

RRR star Jr NTR graced the Oscars champagne carpet in all-black Indian attire. The actor wore a custom-made Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The black velvet bandhgala featured a roaring tiger motif on his left sleeve. Ahead of reaching the venue, Jr NTR shared a glimpse of his look on his Twitter handle on Monday (March 13). The delicate gold embroidery on the black velvet traditional bandhgala drew parallels to the national animal of India - The Tiger. Jr NTR paired the bandhgala with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Talking about his Oscars red carpet look, Jr NTR said “I have the tiger, the national animal of India here. It’s not going to be an actor from RRR who’s walking the carpet, but India that walks the carpet.” When asked about the chances of Naatu Naatu winning at the Oscars, the actor said “I’m sure Naatu Naatu will win the Oscars. SS Rajamouli is a global phenomenon.”

Speaking further about the custom-made outfit, designer Gaurav Gupta said in a statement, "My idea behind creating this exquisite custom-made design for Mr. NTR Jr has been a combination of multiple elements. It is such a big moment for us to have Indian cinema being represented at probably the world’s largest platform - the Oscars. Thus it was important for me to have the outfit have an element of NTR's persona while also representing being a true global Indian. And it all fits together beautifully with the antique Tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala."

He added, "The ‘ Tiger’ is an homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to RRR.”

RRR’s track Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the track will be competing with Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.