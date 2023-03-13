Oscars 2023: 11 Memorable Moments From The 95th Academy Awards

Quick links:
Addressing the slap incident at Oscars 2023, Jimmy Kimmel said, "If anyone in this auditorium commits an act of violence...you will be given the Best Actor Oscar and allowed to make a 19-minute speech"
Jimmy Kimmel introduced Jenny to the audience. The animal featured in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Actress Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress in a leading role category. She is the first Asian woman to win the honour in this category.
Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actor then delivered a heartfelt speech addressing his family and hardships.
Naatu Naatu scripted history at Oscars 2023. MM Keeravaani delivered a 'musical' speech from the stage.
Michelle Yeoh's mother Janet Yeoh was seen celebrating her daughter's win at the Oscars. She watched the live telecast of the event from Kuala Lumpur.
Everything Everywhere All at Once swept away seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. The team came together on the stage to accept the award for Best Picture.
Pregnant Rihanna performed Lift Me Up from the MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At the end of the song, her partner A$AP Rocky raised a toast in her honour.
Elizabeth Banks was accompanied by 'Cocaine Bear' to present an award at the 95th Academy Awards.