Oscars 2023: 11 Memorable Moments From The 95th Academy Awards

From Cocaine Bear's entry to Naatu Naatu's live performance, here are some memorable moments from the 95th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2023
1/11
Image: AP

Addressing the slap incident at Oscars 2023, Jimmy Kimmel said, "If anyone in this auditorium commits an act of violence...you will be given the Best Actor Oscar and allowed to make a 19-minute speech"

Oscars 2023
2/11
Image: AP

Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj put on a show as they performed Naatu Naatu live.

Oscars 2023
3/11
Image: AP

Jimmy Kimmel introduced Jenny to the audience. The animal featured in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Oscars 2023
4/11
Image: AP

Actress Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress in a leading role category. She is the first Asian woman to win the honour in this category.

Oscars 2023
5/11
Image: AP

Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actor then delivered a heartfelt speech addressing his family and hardships.

Oscars 2023
6/11
Image: @RRRMovie/Twitter

Naatu Naatu scripted history at Oscars 2023. MM Keeravaani delivered a 'musical' speech from the stage.

Oscars 2023
7/11
Image: AP

Michelle Yeoh's mother Janet Yeoh was seen celebrating her daughter's win at the Oscars. She watched the live telecast of the event from Kuala Lumpur.

Oscars 2023
8/11
Image: AP

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept away seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. The team came together on the stage to accept the award for Best Picture.

Oscars 2023
9/11
Image: AP

Pregnant Rihanna performed Lift Me Up from the MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At the end of the song, her partner A$AP Rocky raised a toast in her honour.

Oscars 2023
10/11
Image: AP

Elizabeth Banks was accompanied by 'Cocaine Bear' to present an award at the 95th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2023
11/11
Image: AP

Lady Gaga performed her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand dressed in T-shirt, and ripped jeans. Even though the singer performed in a casual look, she graced the red carpet in a Versace gown.

