Oscars 2023: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Denied Spot At Academy Awards Second Time In A Row

The Academy has reportedly denied Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for a virtual guest spot at the Oscars 2023 ceremony. Earlier, Zelenskyy was greeted with open arms at several award shows and film festivals, but when it came to landing some airtime at the Oscars, the actor-turned-politician received a cold shoulder. For the second time in a row, the organisers have turned down the Ukrainian leader's request to get featured during the awards ceremony.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine back in 2022, Zelenskyy has attended the Cannes Film Festival, Venice film festivals, and the 64th Grammy Awards, among other international events via satellite to garner support for the people in Ukraine. Even at the Golden Globes 2023, Zelenskyy was introduced by Sean Penn, and was lauded for his message.

At the Golden Globes, Zelenskyy said that it was clear who will win the war and added, "There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: It was you."

Who else has turned down Zelenskyy's requests?

The Academy is not the only one to refuse the Ukrainian leader's request for a vitual appearance. Back in September, the President's team tried to feature at Toronto International Film Festival. But unfortunately, they were denied entry.

A spokesperson from the Toronto International Film Festival said that the show, "does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies." The rep further shared that the organisers "stand in solidarity with Ukrainians both here at home and abroad and is proud to showcase the depth and creativity of Ukrainian filmmakers at this year’s festival."