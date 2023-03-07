Oscars 2023: When And Where To Watch 95th Academy Awards Live In India

The Oscars 2023 ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles on March 13 (IST). India has made history with three nominations at the Academy Awards in a single year. RRR song Naatu Naatu and documentaries The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes are in the race for the coveted international honour in their respective categories. Disney+ Hotstar recently shared the live streaming details for the Oscars ceremony.

When and where to stream Oscars 2023 in India?

Oscars in India can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar on March 13, starting 5:30 am. Alternatively, fans can also watch the ceremony on the YouTube channel of ABC Network.

The OTT platform also shared a montage of the major nominees at the 95th Academy Awards. The clip included scenes from films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Top Gun: Maverick, RRR and more. The page captioned the post, “Movies are dreams you can never forget. Come celebrate the dream makers at the 95th Oscars.”

Check out the tweet below.

India at Oscars 2023

With India having three nominations at the Oscars 2023, there is a lot of excitement among the fans here. RRR and Naatu Naatu have won several international honours including Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, New York Film Circle Awards and LA Critics’ Awards among others.

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers have also received global recognition. It remains to be seen whether the three contenders score an Oscar win or not.