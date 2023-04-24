Oscars 2024 To Take Place On THIS Date, Key Details Of 96th Academy Awards Out

Hollywood's biggest and most prestigious awards night, Oscars, will return next year on March 10, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences picture announced. In 2024, Academy Awards will host its 96th edition as it honours the best of international cinema in 20+ categories. "Save the date. The 96th #Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024," read a tweet from The Academy.

Other key dates related to Oscars 2024 were also revealed by The Academy separately. Oscar shortlists will be announced on December 21, 2023 and the final nominations list will be out on January 23, 2024.

Save the date. The 96th #Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. pic.twitter.com/AZ3ItWWZHq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 24, 2023

Oscars 2024: Know key info and important dates

The Academy also set the submission deadline for general categories with the latest announcement. All submissions will have to be made before November 15, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on Decemeber 18 with the results announced on December 21, which will be Oscars shortlist. The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations to be out on January 23. There will be a month's time between nominations and final voting, which begins on February 22. Oscars 2024 will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.