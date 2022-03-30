Oscars Co-host Amy Schumer Reacts To Will Smith & Chris Rock's Altercation: 'I’m In Shock'

In a shocking turn of events at Oscars 2022, King Richard actor Will Smith made headlines after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. The altercation between the two happened after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Several Hollywood, as well as Bollywood stars, took to their respective social media handles and reacted to the incident. Recently, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, reacting to the whole feud, posted a shocking reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the event.

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer reacts to Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation

Schumer took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real." Stating how traumatized she is by Will Smith's behaviour, Amy wrote, "Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."

'I’m still in shock': Schumer

Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, further added to her caption, "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed." Netizens were quick to react to Amy's post as one wrote, "It must have been such a shock to have been there and seen it live."Another one commented that Chris Rock acted like a champ for that and Will Smith needs to calm down.

Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars feud

Jada Pinkett suffers from alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss. Rock, who appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature, made a joke about Jada being in G.I. Jane because of her baldness. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." Smith then took the stage to slap Rock. Although it appeared to be a joke at first, Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth!”

