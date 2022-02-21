Oscars Fan-Favorite: Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Takes Lead Leaving Behind 'No Way Home'

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie/@cinderellamovieofficial
The Academy Awards recently announced that fans will be able to support their favourite films at the 94th Academy Awards via a new category called, Oscars Fan-Favourite. The new category will allow fans to support their favourite movies by tweeting with the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes up to 20 times per day. As the new category was introduced, initially Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home was in the lead along with Zack Snyder's Justice League. But in a surprising turn of events, Camila Cabello starrer Cinderella is currently leading in the Oscars Fan-Favourite category.
Initially, when the new category was announced, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Zack Snyder's Justice League were leading the charts with fans votes. Although, it was later reported that Zack Snyder's four-hour cut of the movie Justice League was not eligible for Oscars Fan-Favourite. Deadline has now reported that Camila Cabello starrer, a retelling of the fairytale Cinderella, is currently leading as the singer's fan swept in and voted for the movie. Considering the popularity of No Way Home and the box-office collections it made during its theatrical run, fans were shocked to see Cinderella taking the lead.
Meanwhile, several fans and prominent celebs have also spoken about how No Way Home was snubbed at the Oscars 2022. Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at the going members of the Academy Awards during his February 8 episode and said, "How did ( No Way Home’) not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture? Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not."
