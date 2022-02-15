Oscars Fan Favourite: Netizens Pitch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' & Snyder's 'Justice League'

The highly venerated award ceremony, Oscars 2022, made history by introducing a new category called Fan Favourite. As the name suggests, members of the voting committee will not be the only ones in control to recognize films, but Twitter users can also partake in bestowing their favourite film with the coveted award. By using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite- fans can pitch films by March 3 on Twitter. As things stand, Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power Of The Dog, Timothée Chalamet's Dune, Jamie Dornan's Belfast and more films took the lead in Oscars 2022 nominations.

While fans celebrated their 94th Academy Awards nod, many also rejoiced in deserving nominations like Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM! and Kristen Stewart for Spencer. However, netizens also expressed their disappointment with the same ferocity over major Oscars snubs including Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home snub sparking huge social media debate. With the newly inducted category, fans might have a chance to shower their favourite film with love and recognition by showing efforts on their part.

Netizens pitch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' & 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Tom Holland's third solo outing as the friendly neighbourhood spiderman in Jon Watts directorial Spider-Man: No Way Home garnered a single Oscar nomination in the Best Visual Effects category. Despite the Academy Award committee broadening the Best Picture category to fit in 10 nods, the Marvel Studios film failed to bag a seat in the prestigious category. With the new category introduced, it seems like the film might have another chance at grabbing an Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely is my #OscarsFanFavorite



I mean, we have 3 Spiders, Benedict Cucumber, Zendaya and freaking Willem Dafoe in the same movie, it IS the movie of the year. pic.twitter.com/Dzpey9oBLL — 18/53 (@edgarmarquesm) February 14, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home was by far the best movie of 2021, my favorite Marvel movie ever made, and the greatest theater experience of my life. #OscarsFanFavorite pic.twitter.com/zVXCIJEkeV — Nathan Smith (@nbot5000s) February 14, 2022

After the announcement, netizens were quick to cast their vote for their favourite film as Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home and Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly emerging as top contenders for the category. One fan, while casting his vote for No Way Home, wrote, ''Love it or hate it, there’s no denying the massive cultural impact that Spider-Man: No Way Home has had. In my opinion, there’s no better choice for the #OscarsFanFavorite'' Similar sentiments were echoed amongst the majority of Twitter users who tweeted in favour of the film.

The best film of the year that brought together these wonderful guys!



Spider-Man: No Way Home #OscarsFanFavorite pic.twitter.com/W7Y5g4Ebqc — Julia Semenenko (@Bad_Jul) February 15, 2022

On the other hand, Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is known to be a fruit of fans' endless campaigns for its release over the years, emerged as a tough contender for Holland's film. Many DC fans started casting votes for the film along with the popular hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. However, as per a report from Decider, Snyder's Justice League. which premiered last year simultaneously on HBO Max and in theatres, is not eligible for the award.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the most discussed movie of 2021.



There’s no way we are not getting #OscarsFanFavorite this time. Keep tweeting everyone 🤞 — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) February 15, 2022

As per the outlet, the Academy's rules does not allow the film to be eligible for the category as written in its guideline- ''An entrant’s Favorite Movie can be any of the eligible movies for The 94th Academy Awards® – all movies are displayed on the Oscars website. Home movies or films which are/were not eligible CANNOT be used as Favorite Movie.” Sadly for the fans, the film is not eligible for the award, however, the fans do not seem to bother for the same as the continued casting vote for the film on Twitter.

