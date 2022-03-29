Following the shocking altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars 2022, many celebrity artists and fans have been reacting to the incident while sharing their opinions on how justified Will's reaction was. This also included the Oscar producer Will Packer who penned a note on social media reacting to a fan accusing him of making jokes about an assault. Will Packer expressed his feelings on the incident and mentioned how it was a very painful moment for him at many levels to watch the same.

Will Packer recently took to his official Twitter handle and replied to a fan's comment who accused him of making jokes about an assault that happened during his show when the former joked about the altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith and stated, "Well…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars."

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022

In response to his earlier tweet, a fan tried schooling him about not making jokes about the assault and wrote, "Making jokes about an assault that happened during your show isn’t the congratulatory message you think it is."

Will Packer responds to a fan's comment over Chris Rock and Will Smith's altercation at Oscars 2022

This led to Will Packer taking to his official Twitter handle yet again and replying to the fan by explaining that Black people had a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. He further mentioned that neither did he feel the need to elucidate that for them nor did he mind being transparent and saying that this was a very painful moment for him. The sweet read, "Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don’t feel the need to elucidate that for you. But I also don’t mind being transparent and saying that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels."

Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don’t feel the need to elucidate that for you. But I also don’t mind being transparent and say that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels. https://t.co/zzgeKIqrHm — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022

Moreover, Will Smith took to his official Instagram handle and penned a letter that mentioned how violence in all of its forms was poisonous and destructive while referring to the incident of him slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Here's what he posted-

