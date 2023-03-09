Last Updated:

Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: Best Hair, Makeup Looks From 94th Academy Awards

Ahead of Oscars 2023, check out some unforgettable celebrity looks from the previous year's red carpet.

Sanyukta baijal
Vanessa Hudgens
@vanessahudgens/Instagram

Sleek top bun, glittery eyes and shiny black outfit, Vanessa's look was full of oomph and glamour. She paired her dress with statement diamond jewellery. 

Zendaya
@zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya's barely fails to impress with her looks, but this time her hairdo stole the show. The actress' chic updo complemented her two-piece ensemble and even accentuated her beautiful features.

Tracee Ellis Ross
@traceeellisross/Instagram

The actress looked spectacular like a flame in her chic red gown. Her hair was twisted in a neat bun. Meanwhile, her red lips did all the talking. 

Becky G
@iambeckyg/Instagram

Becky G played it safe yet looked pretty in nude makeup and soft, loose curls. She accessorised her look with statement earrings.

 

Lily James
@lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James looked absolutely adorable in a barbie-look. Her attire gave soft girl, angelic vibes. She kept her hair and makeup very simple which added even more grace to her look. 

Lupita Nyong'o
@lupitanyongo/Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o looked gorgeous in a sequinned dress on the red carpet. But what caught everyone's attention was her hair which made her look like an African sculpture.

Serena Williams
@serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams surprised everyody with her blunt blonde bob look. She flaunted smokey eyes, nude lips and diamond earrings with her pink dress. 

