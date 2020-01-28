Oscar Awards Follows Golden Globes Footstep, Chooses To Have A Plant-based Menu

Oscars is just around the corner and now the Academy has decided to include a plant-based menu during the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. This decision by the Academy comes after the HFPA decided to have a completely plant-based menu at the Golden Globes this year. Read on to know more details about this Oscar menu change.

Oscars' almost plant-based menu

Oscar Awards is one of the most prestigious movie awards in the world. The annual Oscars is just around the corner and now some major changes can be seen in the ceremony. The Oscar Nominees Luncheon took place on January 27, 2020. The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences announced that the pre-Oscar ceremony i.e. Oscar Nominees Luncheon will be having an entirely plant-based menu.

This decision is being considered as a notable change in the history of the prestigious Oscars. The announcement was followed by the statement that the post- luncheon ceremony i.e. the Governors Ball will be 70% plant-based, and 30% vegetarian, fish, and meat will also be present. But even though this Ball menu is almost plant-based the Academy of Motion Pictures did not fail to mention that all the food items will be responsibly sourced and sustainably farmed.

The organisation also released a statement regarding this plant-based menu. The official statement says that the Academy is an organisation of storytellers from around the world, and they owe their global membership a commitment to supporting the planet. The statement further continues by stating that for the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscar Award show has had a zero-carbon imprint and the Academy wants to continue to expand its sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.

This decision comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chose to keep a plant-based menu during the Golden Globes. This move by the HFPA was welcomed by the film industry. Joaquin Phoenix was the one who suggested the Golden Globes to go green. The Joker actor even thanked the HFPA during award speech for this decision.

Image Courtesy: The Academy Instagram

