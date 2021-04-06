'Our Lives Changed Forever': Henry Golding And Liv Lo Welcome Their First Baby, Share Pics

Actor Henry Golding took to Instagram to share the news of welcoming his first child with wife Liv Lo. Golding posted a black and white photo of sharing a moment alone with his baby. Henry Golding's wife Liv Lo also shared some snaps on Instagram.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo welcome their first baby

Henry Golding took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of his first baby. The Crazy Rich Asian actor also praised his wife with a sweet message. In the caption, he wrote, "This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you". Take a look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Henry Golding's Instagram post. Several users and celebrities like Will Yun Lee, Steve Lai, and Bobby Tonelli congratulated Henry Goldin on this new beginning. Check out some of the reactions below.

Henry Golding's wife Liv Lo also posted several photos on Instagram. Liv Lo also announced that she will temporarily remain inactive on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being). I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise “I’ll be back” xx". Check out her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Liv Lo's Instagram post. Several celebrities like Hanli Hoefer, Jamie Chung, and Ming Bridges congratulated her and wished her a speedy recovery. Check out some of the reactions below.

In November 2020, Henry Golding took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy. Henry Golding in the first picture posted, the young actor is seen posing next to a stunning bridge while Lo leans on his shoulder. They both have delightful smiles across their faces as they have been excited to extend their family. In the second photo, Henry Golding can be seen pointing at the baby bump with a quirky and enthusiastic expression across his face. His wife also has a graceful and happy look on her face. In the caption, he wrote, "2021 is already looking brighter". Henry also added a ‘baby’ emoticon to express himself better. Check out the post below.

