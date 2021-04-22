'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Fuels James Bond Rumours With Latest Tweet

Speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, the 007 agent, has been bubbling for over a year now. The latest James Bond news however, comes from actor Sam Heughan's Twitter where he sent fans into a frenzy by hinting at potentially being casted as the latest James Bond. Heughan is ranking high among the actors who are favourites to take over the role, according to JustJared's poll for their followers on who should play him next.

The post shared by JustJared showed Scottish actor Sam Heughan as the number one choice for the role, according to fans. Sam Heughan's Twitter handle showed that the actor had retweeted the post and added a "wink" emoji in the caption field. This fueled rumours of him potentially playing the role, even more. Take a look below.

Fans react to Sam Heughan's Tweet

Sam Heughan's recent tweet teasing fans about being the potential James Bond, prompted a number of responses on Twitter. Many of Sam Heughan's fans tweeted back expressing their excitement over Sam Heughan signing the role for Daniel Craig's James Bond, while many others expressed how the actor would be great for the part. Other fans expressed how Heughan was made for the role and deserved it the most. Some of Heughan's fans even expressed excitement over never having seen a James Bond movie but explaining how they would if he were to be the next James Bond. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about 'Outlander' and Sam Heughan

Outlander is a historical drama television series based on the ongoing novel series of the same name, by Diana Gabaldon. It stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former World War II military nurse who is married. She lives in Scotland in 1945, and finds herself transported back to 1743. There she encounters the charming Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, a member of Gabaldon's fictionalized version of Clan Fraser of Lovat, and becomes involved in the Jacobite rising. The Outlander cast includes, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, John Bell and others. The series has been renewed for seasons 6 and 7 which will both have 12 episodes, and is yet to air. Check out a trailer below.

Image source - Sam Heughan Instagram