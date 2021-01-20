'Outside The Wire' Ending Explained: Details About The Explosive Ending Of Sci-fi Flick

Outside the Wire recently released on Netflix and is being received well by the viewers around the world. It is a science fiction action drama helmed by Mikael Håfström. The movie features Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris in the lead roles with Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, and Pilou Asbæk in key roles. It released on January 15 on Netflix.

The plot of the movie revolves around a highly advanced and experimental android super-soldier played by Anthony Mackie who is working with a drone pilot Harp played by Damson Idris to stop a global catastrophe. Outside the Wire review have been mostly positive. A lot of people have been confused about Outside the Wire ending and have been looking for Outside the Wire ending explained. For all the people who are wondering about the movie’s ending, here is a look at Outside the Wire ending explained.

Outside the Wire ending explained

Towards the ending of Outside the Wire, Harp reunites with Leo who tells him that he was manipulating Harp from the beginning and has his own plans for the nuclear codes. Leo was manipulating him so that they can escape from the eye of the military command. After revealing this, Leo knocks out Harp and leaves him on the side of the road where he is picked up by Sofiya’s men. Leo then goes to meet Koval and give him the code but kills him after Koval refuses to give Leo access to a nuclear missile silo.

On the other hand, Harp informs Sofiya and his commander about Leo going rogue. They come to realise that Leo is planning to launch the nuclear missiles at the US himself. He plans to do this to prevent the country from fighting more such destructive wars in future. Harp volunteers to infiltrate the Silo but find out that Leo has taken over the facility. He manages to disable Leo but Leo has already initiated the launch off a missile.

Harp somehow manages to escape from there as the silo is destroyed by a drone strike before the missiles could launch. The drone strikes results in an explosion which kills Leo. After this dramatic turn of events, Harp returns to Camp Nathaniel where he is praised by his commander. In the final scene of Outside the Wire ending, Harp leaves the base.

The ending suggests that Harp has realised that war causes tremendous damages to both the sides and ultimately human lives are lost. He leaves from there as a changed man as compared to how he was when he was first sent to Camp Nathaniel. The ending leaves viewers questioning the moralities of war and its effects.

