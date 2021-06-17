Owen Wilson Is All Praises For 'Loki' Co-star Tom Hiddleston's Impersonation Of Him; Watch

Owen Wilson very recently got to see an impersonation of himself by his Loki co-star and fellow front liner, Tom Hiddleston. It so happened that renowned comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel very recently played a clip of Tom Hiddleston doing an Owen Wilson impersonation from long before the two became co-stars. Post the 30-second clip, Wilson can be seen sharing his two cents on Hiddleston's mimicry of him. Read on to know more.

When Tom Hiddleston did an Owen Wilson impersonation:

Owen Wilson on Tom Hiddleston's impersonation of him:

While reviewing his Loki co-star Owen Wilson act, the actor said that her performance was "pretty strong". In addition to the same, the actor even applauded his choice of words, giving the sense that not only did Hiddleston perfectly adapt the mannerisms, he also got a grip on Wilson's sense of language. In the end, Jimmy Kimmel can be jokingly heard saying that Tom's impersonation of Owen Wilson is the best of all. On the feature film front, the latest addition to the list of Owen Wilson movies is Bliss, an Amazon Prime Video original movie that sees him front line the film alongside Eternals star Salma Hayek.

About Loki:

Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return to the MCU as the fan-favourite God of mischief in a show that is touted to be a mind-bending time-hopping action comedy thriller. Owen Wilson's character, agent Mobius M. Mobius is essentially a mentor figure to the character played by Tom Hiddleston in Loki. Loki series cast, in addition to the two, also features the likes of Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Cailey Fleming as Sylvie Lushton, and Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner. As far as Loki release date in India is concerned, a new episode of the same will be made available for streaming every Wednesday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time on Disney+ Hotstar. The premiere episode of the same was released on June 9th. Loki Episode 1 and 2 review(s) by many have described the premiere episode as "Weird, fun and a whole lot more", amongst other things.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.