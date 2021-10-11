'Oz' Star Granville Adams Passes Away At 58 Following Long Battle With Cancer

Granville Adams, best known for his performance as Zahir Arif on HBO’s Oz passed away at the age of 58. As per Variety reports, his demise on Sunday, October 10, comes after a long struggle with cancer. The news was shared by Oz showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana, who took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the late actor. Sharing Adams' photo, he wrote, "Goodnight, sweet prince/And flights of angels sing thee to they rest,”.

Fontana, along with Oz actor Dean Winters had launched a 'GoFundMe page' to aid Adam and his family in financing his medical care charges. On the page's last update in February this year, Fontana revealed that an amount of $99,800 had been raised, well in excess of its $69,500 goal. However, the fund remained active as Adams continued treatment.

Granville Adams dies after battling cancer

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Oz alum Dean Winters also condoled Granville's death and wrote, "His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who knew him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period. ... A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level. You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and I'm a better human being for knowing you RIP G."

Kirk Acevedo, another member of the show, also uploaded a string of photos with Adam, and wrote," "I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend. Granville Adams."

I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer.

I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it.



Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day.



Until then…

Rest easy my friend.



Granville Adams🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mL04Mw4wjY — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) October 10, 2021

Adams played Zahir Arif in all six seasons of Oz which aired on HBO from 1997-2003. He also appeared as Officer Jeff Westby in NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street as well as the 2002 American gangster film, Empire, in the role of detective Jones. He also went on to reprise his character in the spin-off, Homicide: The Movie.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GRANVEEZY)