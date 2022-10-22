'Ozzie Is Here': Mandy Moore And Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Child, Post Adorable Pic

American singers Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second baby on Friday. It was in June 2022 when the couple announced that they were set to welcome another member to their family. The former wrote on her social media space, "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited."

The I Wanna Be With You crooner dropped adorable pictures from the hospital featuring herself, Goldsmith and their newborn. While the first pic had the trio in a heartwarming moment, in the second pic, Mandy could be seen holding the baby in her arms and the third one had Tayor sharing a warm hug with his son.

"Ozzie is here!" she wrote in the caption. She even revealed the little munchkin's name, which is, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith. She further added, "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! (sic)," wrote the 38-year-old.

Mandy Moore suffers from a rare blood disorder

Earlier, after announcing that she will be delivering her second baby, the singer revealed in a Today Parents interview that she will have an unmedicated birth, owing to a rare blood disorder she suffers from. She stated,