Padma Lakshmi's note for daughter Krishna's 11th birthday will warm your heart

Padma Lakshmi described her bond with daughter Krishna with some heartwarming words on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Tracing the journey of motherhood right from the young one’s birth to watching her grow, the actor-host shared that she was ‘honoured’ to be her mother. Calling it a ‘privilege’, she even credited her daughter for making her a ‘better human.’

Padma Lakshmi's adorable birthday wish for daughter Krishna

Padma Lakshmi’s daughter Krishna turned 11 on Friday and the day reminded the former how much her life had 'completely changed for the better.’

She stated that she was ‘lucky’ to have someone who was ‘funny, kind, talented, tenacious young girl who is opinionated, strong-willed, smart and beautiful inside and out’ as her child.

While mentioning the 'challenges' and being 'annoyed sometimes', the Boom actor called the birthday girl a 'miracle and blessing'. She said that it was an overwhelming feeling to be her mother. 'I look forward to watching you grow and growing with you," she wrote.

With hashtags like 'little hands' and 'birthday girl', she wrote, 'It’s you and me all the way.'

Along with the message, Padma shared some amazing moments with Krishna, right from breastfeeding, celebrating her previous birthday, dazzling in Indian traditional wear to dancing to different kinds of music, be it a Bollywood number to Savage.

Padma Lakshmi’s post for Krishna was not a one-off update, as her handle is filled with numerous posts with the young one, right from posing on the red carpet, cooking or dancing together.

Krishna is Padma Lakshmi’s only child with American businessman Adam Dell. On the professional front, she is currently involved with the food and travel docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. She is also known to regularly post cooking videos on Instagram, some of which go viral.

