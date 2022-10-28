Pak Bean Aside, 5 Movies & Shows You Have To Watch With The Real Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson

Zimbabwe put on an incredible effort against Pakistan on Thursday to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Perth. Everyone seated in the stadium was enthralled by Zimbabwe's one-run victory over Pakistan. To show their appreciation for their fans, all of the Zimbabwean players ran a short lap of honour across the field in joyous celebrations.

There may not be as many spectators at the game as there were for the India-Pakistan encounter, but on the microblogging site Twitter, a rivalry between Pakistan and Zimbabwe fans is already brewing. This came after Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter handle shared some pictures of the players working hard ahead of the match. "Onto the next challenge," PCB wrote in the tweet.

Soon after the tweet went viral, a Twitter user, seemingly from Zimbabwe, reacted and said that they have never forgiven Pakistan for sending a 'fake' Mr Bean to Zimbabwe. The tweet read, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK."

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

The recurring "Mr. Bean" joke has its roots in a Zimbabwean incident. In 2016, a Pakistani guy named Asif Muhammad visited Zimbabwe and pretended to be Rowan Atkinson's, Mr Bean and "duped" a number of event attendees. The "fraud" Mr. Bean's journey to Zimbabwe was documented in images and videos that have now gone viral.

Amid this controversy over a 'fake' Mr. Bean, here are the 5 things you have to watch with the real Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson:

Bean:

A comedy movie from 1997 with the working title Bean was directed by Mel Smith and written by Richard Curtis and Robin Driscoll. It is alternatively referred to as Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie or Bean: The Movie. Rowan Atkinson plays the main character in the movie, which is based on the British sitcom series Mr. Bean developed by Atkinson and Curtis. Peter MacNicol, Pamela Reed, Harris Yulin, Sandra Oh, and Burt Reynolds play supporting roles.

Johnny English:

Atkinson is best remembered for his roles as Johnny English after Mr. Bean. James Bond is parodied as an incompetent spy with excessive confidence in English. He is employed by the made-up MI7.

The Thin Blue Line:

A British sitcom called The Thin Blue Line ran on BBC One from 1995 to 1996. Rowan Atkinson portrayed the lead role, and Ben Elton wrote the script.

Blackadder:

Four historical British sitcoms called Blackadder, together with a few one-off episodes, were first shown on BBC One from 1983 to 1989. Rowan Atkinson played the antihero Edmund Blackadder in every television episode, and Tony Robinson played Baldrick, Blackadder's sidekick.

Man vs Bee:

Rowan Atkinson and William Davies are the creators and writers of the 2022 British comedy television series Man vs. Bee, which will be available online. A businesswoman mistakes a homeless man looking for work for her new house caretaker. He attempts to maintain this residence while being hounded by a malicious bee, which leads to absurd antics.

Image: Twitter/@ddeolux