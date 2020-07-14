Palm Springs Movie's Cast: List Of Actors Seen In The 2020 Rom-com

Palm Springs is a popular film that has been directed by Max Barbakow. Max is making his directorial debut with this film. Till now, it has been getting a lot of positive response. This could be because of the utter talented set of actors as his cast team. A number of people have been asking questions about Palm Springs movie's cast. Thus we have a list all the actors playing a role on Plam Springs. Read more to know about Palm Springs movie's cast.

The cast of Palm Springs

Andy Samberg as Nyles

Andy Samberg is a well-known actor, comedian, writer, producer, and musician. He has also done a number of television shows and had started his TV acting career before entering films. Andy has been a part of the industry since he made his television debut in the 2007 film, Hot Rod. He has also been a part of some of the most prominent films of Hollywood including I Love You, Man, That's My Boy, Celeste and Jesse Forever, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. He has also voiced a number of lead characters in animated films including Space Chimps, the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs franchise, the Hotel Transylvania film series and Storks.

Cristin Milioti as Sarah

Cristin Milioti is a well-renowned actor known for her role in the hit sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. She has been a part of some mindblowing projects like That Face, Stunning and Once. She has also been a part of some mainstream projects including The Wolf of Wall Street where she played the role of Teresa Petrillo Belfort and the second season of Fargo where she played the role of Betsy Solverson. She has also been nominated for a Tony Award and has successfully bagged a Grammy Award to her name.

J. K. Simmons as Roy

J. K. Simmons is one of the most popular stars of the romantic drama Palm Springs. He is well known for playing the role of J. Jonah Jameson in Spiderman trilogy. Simmons has also won a number of awards including Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics' Choice Award and BAFTA Award. One of his most prominent roles was in Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash that earned him a lot of fame and recognition all over the globe. He first entered the TV industry and later moved on to feature-length films.

Camila Mendes as Tala

Camila Mendes is a popular star known for her outstanding performance in CW teen drama television series, Riverdale. Her character from Riverdale, Veronica Lodge has been one of the most followed fictional characters from the show. She has a good balance of TV shows and films that has established her as one of the most prominent stars. Camila was also spotted in Maggie Rogers’s 2018 music video, Give a Little. She has also managed to win a Teen Choice Award or her performance in Riverdale.

Tyler Hoechlin as Abe

Tyler Howchlin is a well-renowned actor who is popular for his roles as Michael Sullivan Jr. in the 2002 project, Road to Perdition. Tyler entered the acting industry with his 1998 project, Disney Sing-Along Songs. After playing a number of role in Hollywood movies, he then moved on to act in television series 7th Heaven that got him the mainstream popularity he deserves. He is also going to be continuing his role till 2021 as the Superman in Superman & Lois.

