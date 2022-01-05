Palm Springs To Critics Choice Awards, Full List Of Events Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Quick links:
Amidst the massive COVID-19 surge all over the world, many of the organisers of various award shows and ceremonies were in a dilemma of how they will take the event ahead in such a serious situation. Many of them recently announced the postponement of the event while confirming the new dates while many others informed the audience that they have cancelled the event and will be updating the new date later on. Some also decided to conduct the event virtually to avoid any kind of social gathering.
Here's the updated schedule of all the events, award shows, and premieres.
Under the Radar Festival at New York City’s The Public Theater
Scheduled date: January 12 to January 30
Status: Cancelled (December 31)
Slamdance Film Festival
Scheduled date: January 20
Status: In-person cancelled; online to begin January 27 and run till February 6
Rotterdam Film Festival
Scheduled date: January 26
Status: Changed from in-person to online
National Board of Review Gala in New York City
Scheduled date: January 11
Status: Postponed till further announcement
Dune Home Entertainment Release Party in L.A.
Scheduled date: January 4
Status: Cancelled
Critics Choice Awards
Scheduled date: Jan. 9
Status: Postponed, plans TBD
Governors Awards Ceremony
Scheduled date: January 15
Status: Postponed till further announcement
The Book of Boba Fett Special Screening at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre
Scheduled date: January 4
Status: Cancelled
AFI Awards
Scheduled date: January 7
Status: Postponed till further announcement
BAFTA Tea Party
Scheduled date: January 8
Status: Cancelled
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes
Scheduled to run: Through January 2
Status: Closed (December 17)
HCA Film Awards Ceremony
Scheduled date: January 8
Status: Postponed till further announcement
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022
Scheduled date: December 31
Status: Cancelled
A Christmas Carol at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre
Scheduled to run: Through January 1
Status: Closed (December 21)
Hulu’s How I Met Your Father L.A. Premiere
Scheduled date: January 12
Status: Cancelled
Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala
Scheduled date: January 7 through January 17; January 6
Status: Cancelled
New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Scheduled date: January 10
Status: Postponed till further announcement
Peacemaker premiere in L.A.
Scheduled date: January 8
Status: Cancelled
