Last Updated:

Palm Springs To Critics Choice Awards, Full List Of Events Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Due to a sudden rise in the no. of COVID-19 cases all over the world, many of the popular award ceremonies are either being postponed or cancelled. Read on.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Palm Springs and other cancelled shows

Image: AP


Amidst the massive COVID-19 surge all over the world, many of the organisers of various award shows and ceremonies were in a dilemma of how they will take the event ahead in such a serious situation. Many of them recently announced the postponement of the event while confirming the new dates while many others informed the audience that they have cancelled the event and will be updating the new date later on. Some also decided to conduct the event virtually to avoid any kind of social gathering.

Here's the updated schedule of all the events, award shows, and premieres. 

Award events cancelled due to COVID-19 -

Under the Radar Festival at New York City’s The Public Theater
Scheduled date: January 12 to January 30
Status: Cancelled (December 31)

Slamdance Film Festival
Scheduled date: January 20
Status: In-person cancelled; online to begin January 27 and run till February 6

Rotterdam Film Festival
Scheduled date: January 26
Status: Changed from in-person to online

National Board of Review Gala in New York City
Scheduled date: January 11
Status: Postponed till further announcement 

Dune Home Entertainment Release Party in L.A.
Scheduled date: January 4
Status: Cancelled

Critics Choice Awards
Scheduled date: Jan. 9
Status: Postponed, plans TBD

READ | BAFTA to skip 2021 Los Angeles Britannia Awards event two years in a row

Governors Awards Ceremony
Scheduled date: January 15
Status: Postponed till further announcement 

The Book of Boba Fett Special Screening at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre
Scheduled date: January 4
Status: Cancelled

AFI Awards
Scheduled date: January 7
Status: Postponed till further announcement 

BAFTA Tea Party
Scheduled date: January 8
Status: Cancelled

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes
Scheduled to run: Through January 2
Status: Closed (December 17)

HCA Film Awards Ceremony
Scheduled date: January 8
Status: Postponed till further announcement 

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022
Scheduled date: December 31
Status: Cancelled

A Christmas Carol at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre
Scheduled to run: Through January 1
Status: Closed (December 21)

Hulu’s How I Met Your Father L.A. Premiere
Scheduled date: January 12
Status: Cancelled

Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala
Scheduled date: January 7 through January 17; January 6
Status: Cancelled

New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
Scheduled date: January 10
Status: Postponed till further announcement 

Peacemaker premiere in L.A.
Scheduled date: January 8
Status: Cancelled

Image: AP

READ | Critics Choice Awards 2022 to move ahead with in-person show despite rising COVID cases
READ | Critics Choice Award postponed in light of COVID-19; will take place in February-March
READ | Jamie Foxx to receive a Spotlight Award at the Palm Spring Film Festival for 'Just Mercy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Palm Springs, critics choice awards, COVID-19
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com