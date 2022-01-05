Palm Springs To Critics Choice Awards, Full List Of Events Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Amidst the massive COVID-19 surge all over the world, many of the organisers of various award shows and ceremonies were in a dilemma of how they will take the event ahead in such a serious situation. Many of them recently announced the postponement of the event while confirming the new dates while many others informed the audience that they have cancelled the event and will be updating the new date later on. Some also decided to conduct the event virtually to avoid any kind of social gathering.

Here's the updated schedule of all the events, award shows, and premieres.

Award events cancelled due to COVID-19 -

Under the Radar Festival at New York City’s The Public Theater

Scheduled date: January 12 to January 30

Status: Cancelled (December 31)

Slamdance Film Festival

Scheduled date: January 20

Status: In-person cancelled; online to begin January 27 and run till February 6

Rotterdam Film Festival

Scheduled date: January 26

Status: Changed from in-person to online

National Board of Review Gala in New York City

Scheduled date: January 11

Status: Postponed till further announcement

Dune Home Entertainment Release Party in L.A.

Scheduled date: January 4

Status: Cancelled

Critics Choice Awards

Scheduled date: Jan. 9

Status: Postponed, plans TBD

Governors Awards Ceremony

Scheduled date: January 15

Status: Postponed till further announcement

The Book of Boba Fett Special Screening at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre

Scheduled date: January 4

Status: Cancelled

AFI Awards

Scheduled date: January 7

Status: Postponed till further announcement

BAFTA Tea Party

Scheduled date: January 8

Status: Cancelled

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

Scheduled to run: Through January 2

Status: Closed (December 17)

HCA Film Awards Ceremony

Scheduled date: January 8

Status: Postponed till further announcement

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022

Scheduled date: December 31

Status: Cancelled

A Christmas Carol at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre

Scheduled to run: Through January 1

Status: Closed (December 21)

Hulu’s How I Met Your Father L.A. Premiere

Scheduled date: January 12

Status: Cancelled

Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards Gala

Scheduled date: January 7 through January 17; January 6

Status: Cancelled

New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

Scheduled date: January 10

Status: Postponed till further announcement

Peacemaker premiere in L.A.

Scheduled date: January 8

Status: Cancelled

