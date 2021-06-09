'Pam & Tommy' BTS Pics Go Viral; Fans In Awe Of Lily & Stan's Close Character Resemblance

Quick links:
IMAGE: LILY JAMES AND SEBASTIAN STAN INSTAGRAM
Pam & Tommy is an upcoming drama series that has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. The show is expected to be released on Hulu in 2022 and its shooting schedule has been under progress in Los Angeles. A few pictures from the sets recently leaked across social media platforms, leaving fans stunned at the massive transformations, actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan, have had, for the upcoming show.
A few Twitter handles recently shred a series of pictures from the sets of Pam & Tommy and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. In one of the pictures, Sebastian Stan was seen lifting Lily James up in his arms while they both wore a bright smile across their faces. In two of the pictures, the two artists were seen having a conversation with each other while Lily directly looked at the camera with a poker face on. The two actors were also spotted casually walking ahead, wearing proper costumes and makeup as the pictures were captured in the middle of a scene. Fans were quite elated to see these pictures and also expressed their delight over how closely, the two actors resemble their on-screen characters.
Lily James, dressed as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, was dressed in a bodycon latex-style dress, which has a unique retro effect. The outfit had a deep V-neck and a sleeveless pattern which was styled with fluffy blond hair. She was also spotted with Pamela’s iconic fringes and loud eye makeup, which was in fashion a few years ago. Sebastian Stan, who will be seen portraying the role of Tommy Lee in the series was spotted with a series of tattoos that were a part of Tommy’s signature style. He was seen wearing high-cut grey parallel pants and a simple black shirt with undone buttons. He was also wearing the drummer’s classic hairstyle with a simple semi-French beard. Have a look.
📸 Lily James e Sebastian Stan como Pamela Anderson e Tommy Lee no set de filmagens de “Pam & Tommy” em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/U279BqEmLl— Lily James BR Mídias (@ljbrmidia) June 8, 2021
