'Pam & Tommy' BTS Pics Go Viral; Fans In Awe Of Lily & Stan's Close Character Resemblance

Pam & Tommy is an upcoming drama series that has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. The show is expected to be released on Hulu in 2022 and its shooting schedule has been under progress in Los Angeles. A few pictures from the sets recently leaked across social media platforms, leaving fans stunned at the massive transformations, actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan, have had, for the upcoming show.

Pam & Tommy BTS pictures go viral

A few Twitter handles recently shred a series of pictures from the sets of Pam & Tommy and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. In one of the pictures, Sebastian Stan was seen lifting Lily James up in his arms while they both wore a bright smile across their faces. In two of the pictures, the two artists were seen having a conversation with each other while Lily directly looked at the camera with a poker face on. The two actors were also spotted casually walking ahead, wearing proper costumes and makeup as the pictures were captured in the middle of a scene. Fans were quite elated to see these pictures and also expressed their delight over how closely, the two actors resemble their on-screen characters.

Lily James, dressed as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, was dressed in a bodycon latex-style dress, which has a unique retro effect. The outfit had a deep V-neck and a sleeveless pattern which was styled with fluffy blond hair. She was also spotted with Pamela’s iconic fringes and loud eye makeup, which was in fashion a few years ago. Sebastian Stan, who will be seen portraying the role of Tommy Lee in the series was spotted with a series of tattoos that were a part of Tommy’s signature style. He was seen wearing high-cut grey parallel pants and a simple black shirt with undone buttons. He was also wearing the drummer’s classic hairstyle with a simple semi-French beard. Have a look.

📸 Lily James e Sebastian Stan como Pamela Anderson e Tommy Lee no set de filmagens de “Pam & Tommy” em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/U279BqEmLl — Lily James BR Mídias (@ljbrmidia) June 8, 2021

