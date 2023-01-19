Pamela Anderson Opens Up On Her Trauma As A Victim Of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Pamela Anderson detailed her past trauma in her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, which will release on January 31, 2023. During her latest interaction with PEOPLE, Anderson spoke about her childhood and revealed that she faced sexual abuse and molestation.

The Baywatch star recalled the trauma she sustained as a young child in the interview. She told the outlet that a female babysitter “sexualized” her by forcing her to play “weird games” on her body. The star added that even though she knew it was wrong, the lady threatened her to keep it a secret. Pamela revealed she also didn’t speak out in fear for her younger brother.

“In my case it was a female babysitter who sexualized me very early, forcing me to play weird games on her body. She threatened me not to tell anyone. Or else.” she told the outlet. The star added, “I was trying to protect my brother. I didn't want it happening to him and so I would do things so she wouldn't touch him. And that's where it all unraveled. I was very ashamed. I didn't tell anyone. I didn't know what to do."

Anderson recounted another major instance of sexual molestation from when she was 12 or 13 years old, where she was raped by a man who was about ten years older than her. She said, "part of her gave up" as it was “another nail in the coffin.”

However, she talked about how she redeemed her sexuality after starring in a Canadian beer commercial at the age of 17. The 55-year-old star added that a publication reached out to her thereafter, and not long after, she became a model, which allowed her to reclaim her sexuality, and takes her power back as a woman.

"I think about divine timing. I needed to take my power back as a sexual being, as a woman.” Anderson said. She added “I remember looking at the pictures, thinking I still didn't like them but they're okay. And then I thought, 'Well, I really flipped the script.'”

Last year, Hulu released Pam & Tommy, which was based on Anderson’s marriage with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Anderson expressed her disapproval over the series as per a source via U.S. Weekly. The memoir, in her words, is an attempt from the star to paint the real picture of her journey.

Apart from her memoir, the 55-year-old’s documentary titled “Pamela, a Love Story” is also releasing on January 31, 2023.