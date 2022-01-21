Pamela Anderson Parts Ways With Her 5th Husband Dan Hayhurst; Files For Divorce

The American-Canadian star Pamela Anderson, who is best known for her appearance in the Baywatch series, recently filed for divorce with her husband Dan Hayhurst. She got married to her then bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate wedding ceremony on Vancouver island at her home in Canada on 24 December 2020. He was her fifth husband.

According to the reports by Rolling Stone, a source close to the artist recently revealed that Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst have called it quits after 13 months of marriage. This news emerged days after the Baywatch actor was spotted by Daily Mail in Malibu without her wedding ring.

Pamela Anderson's relationship timeline

Pamela Anderson married the prominent musician Tommy Lee on 19 February 1995 after she'd known him for only four days. They both share two sons together namely Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. The couple got divorced in 1998 after Lee was arrested for spousal abuse. Later in the following years, Pamela Anderson got engaged to Marcus Schenkenberg but they broke up in 2001. She then got engaged to the American singer and songwriter, Robert J. Ritchie popularly known as Kid Rock but they too broke up soon in 2003, however, it was later revealed that they will be getting married in July 2006. News then broke about Anderson having a miscarriage while shooting for a film and a couple of days later, she filed for divorce.

Furthermore, in September 2007 she announced her engagement with the filmmaker Rick Salomon but they too parted ways in February 2008 when Anderson requested the court to annul their marriage. In 2017, she began dating the French Footballer Adil Rami. Their relationship went on for around two years as the duo parted ways in 2019. Pamela Anderson then tied a knot with the Hollywood movie producer Jon Peters in 2020 and got separated in a month while claiming to have never been married to Peters.

Image: Instagram/@pamelaanderson