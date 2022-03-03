Pamela Anderson To Tell Her 'professional & Personal' Journey In Netflix's Documentary

Actor Pamela Anderson announced that she will be telling her real story to the world in a documentary with Netflix. Over the span of her career, Anderson's personal and professional life has been the subject of media's scrunity. Hulu recently released a new show called Pam & Tommy based on the relationship of Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee. The makers and the leading star Lily James confirmed that Anderson had not given her blessing for the project and even refused to talk to them.

Pamela Anderson took to her social media handles and shared a handwritten note saying that she was ready for the real story of her life. Take a look at her announcement here.

Pamela Anderson to tell her story in new documentary

Pamela Anderson took to her Instagram and shared a handwritten note announcing her new documentary with Netflix. Her note read, "My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story." Netflix also shared the note on their official social handles and wrote, "Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

Recently Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee's relationship was documented in Hulu's mini-series, Pam & Tommy. Pam & Tommy recreates the whirlwind courtship of the rock musician and the TV star played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James and their impulsive marriage. It was based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article "Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous Sex Tape". It featured the story of how Anderson and Lee's sex tape was stolen from their home by a carpenter who had been fired from a construction job at their house. The makers and the leading star Lily James confirmed that Anderson had not given her blessing for the project and even refused to talk to them.

