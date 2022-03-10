'Parallel Mothers' Twitter Review: Fans Root For Oscar Nominated Penelope Cruz's Acting

Celebrated filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s latest Spanish release Parallel Mothers have been receiving rave reviews from people all across. The director’s idea of exploring motherhood in a way that complements the sheer strength that women consist of is worth watching in the film. The film stars Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, Rossy de Palma, Daniela Santiago in key roles.

The story of the film revolves around two pregnant women who end up sharing a hospital room, their lives become intertwined in more ways than they can imagine. As their paths cross again, one of them decides to conceal shocking truths that could change the course of their life. The director drives his story through the nuances of human nature and relationships, especially his women characters, who evolve beautifully through the course of the film.

Twitteratis pour in their love for Penelope Cruz

Now with the film released, fans have been pouring in their love for Penelope Cruz. One of the users shared a still from the film as GIF and wrote, “Loved Penelope Cruz in #ParallelMothers!!” Another user nominated the actor for Oscars for her outstanding acting, “and the oscar goes to Penélope Cruz!!!! #Oscars2022 #OscarNoms #ParallelMothers #madresparalelas #PenelopeCruz #PedroAlmodovar #Oscars,” the user wrote. A third user chimed in and wrote, “God I’ve forgotten how much I love #almodovar. #ParallelMothers is pure Pedro. Amazing women, stunning design, and a story that seems cliche until it suddenly leaves you speechless.”

Another echoed similar sentiments and expressed his feeling in Spanish which roughly translates to, “Pedro Almodovar & Penelope Cruz at their most mature moment. The eternal muse & the creator of our heart, in an ode to the maternal filter & the woman. Intimate, moving, political, confessional, humanistic.”

Meanwhile, Penelope Cruz who finds herself as a frontrunner for the Best Actress honour at the Academy Awards for her performance in this film makes sure that her seventh collaboration with Almodóvar remains as special as the rest of them. In the film, Cruz gives her best shot while expressing her character Janis' multiple dimensions with an ease that only comes with the kind of experience she has.

IMAGE: Instagram/natsu.movie.review