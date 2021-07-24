Paramount Plus Unveils Trailers For 'Star Trek' Animated Series 'Prodigy', 'Lower Decks'

Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks' launched the trailer of the animated kids' series on Friday during the virtual Comic-Con Home panel for the Star Trek TV universe. The executive producers, Kevin and Dan Hageman, gave a sneak-peek of the series' starship. The trailer makes it clear that the super-animated series was explicitly created for kids. The first "Trek" series opens with Kate Mulgrew's voice reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager.

According to Variety, co-executive producer Ben Hibon said during the panel, "It’s not designed just for kids, it’s just designed for lovers of animation, for lovers of sci-fi."

"We wanted to be that little brother, little sister that smacked the bigger sibling and said, don’t underestimate us," added Dan Hageman.

Here's all you need to know about the film Star Trek

The show portrays the story of six young aliens — Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas) — who take control of an abandoned Starship. The young aliens have no clue about their new possession. Meanwhile, Capt Janeway helps the new, young crew to navigate out of the dark planet.

During the panel, Mulgrew said, "She's devastatingly beautiful, and she’s going to help these kids. She’s determined to help them get off this very, very dangerous and dark planet and into a much better place, a different galaxy".

When someone asked Mulgrew why he made a comeback to the world of Star Trek, that too after 20 years of Voyager’s series finale, Mulgrew said "I thought, what could be better than possibly handing this to the next generation, to a demographic that heretofore has not known anything about ‘Star Trek’ — the beauty of it, the philosophy of it, the depth of it, the hope and the promise of it."

"If there’s any age group that is going to take this thing and embrace it with a wholeheartedness not seen before, it’s the young kids. They’re going to get it in a way that older people — due to perhaps a little life experience, a scintilla of cynicism — might not get it entirely. But the younger ones — 5, 10, 15 — are going to embrace it with a guilelessness and a readiness and, I think, an emotional capacity that’s going to make them absolutely adore it. At any rate, that’s my hope and that’s my intention, "she further added.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the starship, a close look reveals it’s named the "U.S.S. Protostar". However, the mystery of the abandoned ship will open up with the show. "Star Trek: Prodigy" will debut on Paramount Plus in the upcoming days.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

On the other hand, Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted the trailer for Season 2 of the Paramount Plus series. The show will pick up with Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) aboard the "U.S.S. Titan," captained by William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), while his old fellowmen — Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Nol Wells) toil away to a less glamourous 'U.S.S. Cerritos.'

The trailer reveals two new guest stars including Trek actor Jeffrey Combs as an evil computer, and Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Duncan McNeill starring as Lt. Tom Paris. Season 2 of Star Trek: Lower Decks will release on Paramount Plus on August 12 this year.

