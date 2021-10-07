'Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin' Trailer: Emily Bader Starrer All Set To Spook Audience

As the spooky month of Halloween has already begun, Paramount+ is all set to welcome its new horror film Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin. The filmmakers recently dropped the official trailer of the upcoming film. The film will mark the seventh movie in the series and the first one since 2015.

The Paranormal Activity filmmakers recently unveiled the official poster of the upcoming film. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin trailer begins with Emily Bader playing the role of Margot, a documentary filmmaker. She is on her way to meet her first biological relatives in an Amish community that her mother used to call home. She plans to film her journey and visit as it is an important part of her life. However, some strange things wait for her at her mother's home. She soon realises that her relatives are hiding something sinister. Amid several spooky incidences, Margot comes across a girl who says her mother is still there in the house.

This Halloween, The Activity is Reborn. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin premieres October 29, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/PLzYTkWeGy — Paranormal Activity (@TweetYourScream) October 6, 2021

Paranormal Activity 7 also stars Dan Lippert, Roland Buck III and Henry Ayers-Brown. William Eubank has helmed the film written by Christopher Landon. Jason Blum and Oren Peli are producing the film while Christopher Landon, Jenny Hinkey and Steven Schneider are serving as the executive producers. Paramount Pictures announced the seventh part of Paranormal Activity in June 2019. The filmmakers initially planned to release the movie in March 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was further postponed and expected to come out in March 2021. However. the second wave of COVID-19 did not make it possible. The film is now scheduled to premiere on October 29 exclusively on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is also releasing a documentary called Unknown Dimension: The Story Of Paranormal Activity. The documentary is will provide the Paranormal Activity Series' fans with a deep dive into the making of the films with exclusive interviews and footage. The documentary will also be released on October 29.

Details about Paranormal Activity series

The film series was first created in 2007 by Oren Peli. It ran for nearly a decade with six different parts. The film franchise had featured Chloe Csengery, Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat, Molly Ephraim, Sprague Grayden, Jessica Tyler Brown, Aiden Lovekamp and many more. The films' plot revolved around a family haunted by a demon who murders several members.

Image: Twitter/@tweetyourscream