Paris Hilton Addresses Differences With Lindsay Lohan, Says 'now Everything Is Good'

After years of tension between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, Paris has opened up about her friendship status with Lohan, saying, "everything is good".

After years of tension between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, the hotel heiress has recently opened up about her friendship status with the Mean Girls actor. While appearing on the 'Watch What Happens Live' show on Wednesday with her mother Kathy Hilton, Paris revealed that everything is good between her and Lindsay.

Talking about where her friendship stands with Lindsay Lohan, the 40-year-old actor said that she feels like they are grown-ups now as she is married now and Lohan just got engaged. The Paris In Love star continued that they are not in high schools anymore and 'it was just very immature and now everything is all good'. Hilton added that she reached out to Lohan after she got engaged to fiance Bader Shammas in late November 2021. She explained that she saw that Lindsay got engaged when the former was on her honeymoon, saying congratulations. 

'All is good' between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Paris had previously disclosed that she wished Lohan well after knowing the happy news of her engagement in a December episode of her This is Paris podcast. Saying that she reached out to Lohan after she got the news, Paris Hilton said, "I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's star-studded wedding

Paris Hilton said 'I do' to the man of her dreams during a star-studded wedding in November. The duo has since travelled the world as a part of their honeymoon period. Exchanging vows, Hilton said, "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true", while Carter Reum said, "Paris is the love of my life. That is one thing I know without a doubt."

While speaking about her wedding, Paris said that love is the most important thing in life as it just changes you and makes you grow. She further added that the feeling is amazing when you can find love in a special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust.

