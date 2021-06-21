Paris Hilton Begins Her Wedding Countdown With Her 'new Vacation Bag'; See Photo

On June 20, 2021, American socialite and TV personality Paris Hilton took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning short video featuring herself and a classy bag. As Paris looks forward to her 'magical' wedding to her fiancé, Carter Reum, she began her wedding countdown with her 'new vacation bag'. She added several interesting hashtags while penning the short caption.

Paris Hilton's wedding countdown begins

In the motion video, Paris can be seen dressed in a white coloured outfit and a hat. She carried a classy huge beige coloured bag while posing for the camera on her balcony. She went for subtle makeup and kept her hair open. As for the caption, she wrote, "Off The Market! I love my new #vacation bag. Let the wedding countdown begin! '#BrideToBe', #ParisAroundTheWorld'" with a string of emoticons.

As soon as Paris gave a sneak peek into her wedding shopping, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop motivating comments. Cindy Eckert commented, "The most beautiful bride-to-be" with red hearts. Nikki Lund wrote, "You deserve the most amazing and wonderful wedding !!!! congrats" with a heart-eyed face and celebratory emoticons. Dani Thorne added, "Can’t wait to see the pix" with a red heart. Michelle Torres called the socialite 'gorgeous'.

Paris Hilton's fiance Carter proposed to her on a special trip for her 40th birthday. The reality star revealed to ET that all the preparations for their 'big exchanging of vows' will be featured in her new television series. Paris explained that they "just started shooting" their new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and that they are shooting in New York. The couple is getting ready for the dress fitting and planning the bachelorette party. She added that she is "really excited to share that with her fans".

According to People, Paris made her first public appearance since announcing her engagement to Carter on February 23, 2021. After Paris Hilton's engagement, the couple went for a late-night dinner in Malibu. She flaunted her massive engagement ring that was matching the sparkler to her shiny face mask.

IMAGE: PARIS HILTON'S INSTAGRAM

