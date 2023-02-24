Paris Hilton, Carter Reum's Son Phoenix Makes Instagram Debut; See Photos

A day after revealing her son’s name to the world, Paris Hilton shared the first pictures of her baby boy on social media on Friday (February 24). Hilton took to her Instagram to share a family portrait in which she featured with her husband Carter Reum and their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. She captioned it, “Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world.”

In the first image, Carter was seen kissing Paris' forehead as she held Phoenix close to her. The socialite and businesswoman was seen gently kissing her son in the second photo. The couple welcomed their son via surrogacy in January earlier this year.

Check out the post here:

Paris Hilton reveals her son's name

Paris Hilton revealed her newborn's name on her podcast, This is Paris. While revealing the name she said, “It’s so unique. I love that it’s not only a city but also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable. It stands for hope, rebirth, and transformation."

The hotel heiress added, "A clue is in the title of the fifth ‘Harry Potter book. It’s also the name of a city in the US and that city is where the Super Bowl was just held this year.” Paris said that she decided on the name years ago when she was "searching cities, countries, and states on a map."

Paris had a close relationship with her grandfather Barron Hilton, who passed away in 2019. To honour her late grandfather, she gave her son his middle name.

She said, "He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son’s name. Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.”