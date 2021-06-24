Paris Hilton Celebrates 'National Pink Day' With A 'Mean Girls' Wednesday Reference

International star Paris Hilton recently shared a stunning picture of herself in pink and her fans have been loving every bit of it. In the photograph shared, she is seen dressed in a sheer pink gown, on the occasion of National Pink day. The much-loved beauty also wrote in the caption for the post that Pink is her favourite colour and also used a quirky Mean Girls reference to top it up. Her fans are loving the recent clicks and her gorgeous bright gown.

Paris Hilton’s love for pink

Paris Hilton recently shared a picture of herself on National Pink Day and her fans have been loving her attire and style. In the picture shared, she is seen posing in an open space, wearing a sheer pink gown with a matching inner bodysuit. She was seen posing in a brown-dominant background while playing with her net gown. She also has a poker face on, making the picture look more intense and professional.

Paris Hilton was seen dressed in a layered pink gown which came with a deep V-neck bodysuit. It has been given puff net sleeves with frills around the waist that gives it a heavier look. The outfit has also been given a thin waist belt which lets the net cover stand out effortlessly. Her hair was left open for the picture with soft curls and a neat middle partition. Paris Hilton opted for simple nude makeup and minimum accessories, letting the outfit stand out in the photograph.

In the caption for the post, Paris Hilton has written the famous Mean Girls dialogue, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink”. She has added that it is National Pink Day and has also specified that pink is her favourite colour, which is also evident in her choices. She has also called herself a pink Princess in the hashtags at the end of the post. Have a look at the post on Paris Hilton’s Twitter here.

On Wednesdays, we wear pink. Today is #NationalPinkDay! 💓 If you didn’t know or haven’t guessed yet, pink is my favorite color. 💗☺️💗 #Yas 💕#PinkPrincess 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/J6ultVBtql — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 23, 2021

In the comments section of the post, various people have mentioned why the colour is special to them and have also shared pictures on the special occasion. A few of the fans have also complimented Paris Hilton’s look in the photograph shared. Have a look.

Great queens think a like! I am also wearing and it's such a beautiful color :) love you Paris. Hope you and your husband been doing well? — The Savage (@SavageBeast88) June 23, 2021

Hope youre having a faaabulous modt excellent day!!!! ❤🥳🥰🥳❤🥳🥰😇❤🥳🥰🥳🥳❤😇🥰😇🤞🥰😇🥺🤞🥰😇🥺🤞🥰🥳❤🤞🥰🥳❤🤞🥰🥳❤🤞🥰🥳❤ pic.twitter.com/sKxOMEOEDb — Bakinchannel that Magic Cobra Kai Boy (@JayTheLion5) June 23, 2021

I did know , from the first moment i noticed you , pink it is☺️ — lioncub37 (@lioncub37) June 23, 2021

